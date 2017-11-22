Welcome! Login | Register

Hunger in RI at Highest Level in 10 Years: Food Bank’s Schiff on 2017 Report

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Andrew Schiff, RI Community Food Bank CEO, on GoLocal LIVE

Andrew Schiff, CEO of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday where he spoke to the recently released 2017 Status Report on Hunger in Rhode Island.

Read the Report HERE

Among the contributing factors to Rhode Island being among the states highest for hunger, Schiff noted the following. According to the Food Bank's report:

Congress is planning to take away tens of billions of dollars from safety-net programs, including vital health and nutrition programs.

The prevalence of hunger in Rhode Island is at its highest level in ten years.

Access to needed benefits was blocked and delayed this year by the defective launch of the State’s new eligibility system.

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank and its network of member agencies are operating near capacity, serving 57,000 people each month, and cannot possibly compensate for major cuts to federal nutrition programs.

Here is how you can donate.

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Most Donated Foods to the Rhode Island Food Bank - 2016

#10

Stove Top Stuffing Mix

YUM. Perfect as a side at any dinner. A must for those big or little family dinners. The food bank can't get enough of it. 

#9

Butternut Squash

A must at the holidays and always appreciated any season. 

#8

Peanut Butter

Protien, protien, protien. Kids can't eat enough for lunch and the donation of peanut butter is always a favoite and greatly appreciated.

#7

Instant Long Grain Brown Rice

A staple food in just about everyone's kitchen. A great item to donate to any food bank.

#6

Canned Black Beans

Internationally loved. Almost regardless of where you are from in the world - everyone loves black beans.

#5

Canned Peas

Another favorite of those giving and those eating are peas. Canned peas are donated annual by the thousands - and thousands more cans can help.

#4

Canned Chicken Gravy and Turkey Gravy

Can you really eat a Christmas or Thanksgiving turkey without gravy? The answer is an emphatic no. 

#3

Jarred Apple Sauce

Apple sauce is the perfect snack, holiday side, or just all around deliciousness (especially with a little cinnamon).

#2

Canned Pumpkin

Maybe it is the New England roots of pumpkins or that many of the donations are given around Thanksgiving and Christmas. A great side and great for making pies.

#1

Canned Tuna of Every Brand and Variety

The chicken of the sea is a favorite of those donating to those most in need. Tuna is brain food for all.

