Hunger in RI at Highest Level in 10 Years: Food Bank’s Schiff on 2017 Report

Andrew Schiff, CEO of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank , appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday where he spoke to the recently released 2017 Status Report on Hunger in Rhode Island.

Among the contributing factors to Rhode Island being among the states highest for hunger, Schiff noted the following. According to the Food Bank's report:

Congress is planning to take away tens of billions of dollars from safety-net programs, including vital health and nutrition programs.

The prevalence of hunger in Rhode Island is at its highest level in ten years.

Access to needed benefits was blocked and delayed this year by the defective launch of the State’s new eligibility system.

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank and its network of member agencies are operating near capacity, serving 57,000 people each month, and cannot possibly compensate for major cuts to federal nutrition programs.

