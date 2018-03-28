How Media Coverage of March for Our Lives Varied Greatly: RIC Professor Emeritus Israel on LIVE
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Israel also spoke to former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens statement Tuesday that the Second Amendment should be repealed; what to look for in the legal proceedings regarding Stormy Daniels' allegations -- and now defamation suit; and what to keep an eye on as the Rhode Island 2018 gubernatorial race heats up.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- RIEMA Director Gaynor on LIVE: Wet, Heavy Snow & Power Outages Expected Tonight
- Wednesday on LIVE: Singer/Songwriter Volkmann Performs, & Top Technology Attorney Harris
- Thursday on LIVE: Dr. Hack on The Ripple Effect, RI NOW’s Friedman + LIVE at State House
- LIVE: Singer/Songwriter Volkmann Performs In The Alex and Ani Lounge
- LIVE: Community Activist Stensrud on Anti-Bullying “Health Workplace” Bill
- LIVE: Effort to Bury Power Lines at India Point Park in Providence Heats Up
- LIVE: DeFrancesco Explains Yearly Slater Mill History Tour; “Blow it Out”
- LIVE: RI’s Zarrella Shows Special Connection To K-9s In Documentary “Searchdog”
- Tuesday on LIVE: AS220’s Rivera, DESIGNxRI’s Carnevale & Professor Lawless
- LIVE: RI HPV Vaccine Activist Gardiner Warns Against “Bad Database Bill”
- LIVE: DESIGNxRI Celebrates Bauhaus with Inaugural Designer’s Ball
- LIVE: RI NOW President Friedman On Affordable Childcare & Reproductive Freedom
- LIVE: Julie Christina Says Blithewold’s Gardens Offer A Gateway To Spring
- Monday LIVE: Allysen Callery Performs, Journalist Crouse, Nutritionist Hirshberg & Business Monday
- LIVE: Rhode Island’s Emerging Leaders Kyle Bennett
- LIVE: NYT Sportswriter Crouse On New Book “Norwich” and Youth Sports Culture
- LIVE: Josiah-Faeduwor Says Engaging Millennials Is Crucial For Rhode Island
- Tuesday on LIVE: Plastic Bag Ban Advocate Schimberg on Elorza’s Veto & REVELFEST’s Davia
- LIVE: Research Shows Medication Reduces Certain Types Of Skin Cancer Risk
- LIVE: From Being Saved To Saving Lives, RISP K9 Ruby Up For Hero Dog Award
- LIVE: Local, National Advocates Push for “Hair Braider Freedom” at RI Senate
- LIVE: Wage Equality, Minimum Wage Increase Top Agenda for RI Jobs with Justice’s Araujo
- Friday on LIVE: Banjo Play Mick Performs, Dermatologist Dr. Weinstock & RISP Trooper O’Neil
- LIVE: Hope High School Alums Looking to Raise $5 Million to Restore Auditorium