House Minority Leader Morgan Says “Polling Looks Good” for RI Gubernatorial Run

Rhode Island House Republican Minority Leader Patricia Morgan -- who announced in July that she is exploring a run for Rhode Island in 2018 -- said that she while she was in the field recently polling, she isn't ready to release her poll results until she makes a formal announcement.

Morgan's remarks came Wednesday during her appearance on GoLocal LIVE with News Editor Kate Nagle, when she said that she intends to make a decision on the campaign this fall.



