Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

House Minority Leader Morgan Says “Polling Looks Good” for RI Gubernatorial Run

Thursday, August 17, 2017

GoLocal LIVE

 

House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan

Rhode Island House Republican Minority Leader Patricia Morgan -- who announced in July that she is exploring a run for Rhode Island in 2018 -- said that she while she was in the field recently polling, she isn't ready to release her poll results until she makes a formal announcement.

Morgan's remarks came Wednesday during her appearance on GoLocal LIVE with News Editor Kate Nagle, when she said that she intends to make a decision on the campaign this fall.  
 

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!