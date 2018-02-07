Hart Discusses Creating “Too Hot For TV” Live Tour, Chefs: A Sizzling Kitchen Showdown on LIVE

Described as Magic Mike meets Iron Chef, new touring production, Chefs: A Sizzling Kitchen Showdown , is expected to take audiences by storm with its light-hearted and hilarious format, a live, interactive cooking competition where audiences choose the winners of challenges and losers literally lose their shirts.

Show writer and director, Roslyn Hart, says the show is based on “celebrity chef” Patrick Wilde, a former stripper-turned-chef, who is opening a new restaurant in Vegas and needs talented chefs who can also bring the “heat” with some killer dance moves, and has chosen this cooking-dancing-stripping showdown as his way of picking the chefs that will join his team.

Hart says audiences are involved in every aspect of the competition, and up to 25 audience members are chosen from the crowd in any given performance to participate in the fun on stage.

CHEFS will be coming to Providence on February 18th at The Vets. Go HERE for Tickets & Info.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.