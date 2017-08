Harbor Lights’ Longo Talks Weddings and Holiday Events on LIVE’s The Taste

Maggie Longo, Director of Operations at Harbor Lights , joined Rick Simone on The Taste on GoLocal LIVE.

Longo announced that they have now begun accepting holiday event bookings. She also discussed that the unique, waterfront property is taking 2018 wedding season reservations.

She highlighted that Harbor Lights has three seasonal event spaces including the pool and Tiki Bar as well as offering multiple year round options.

Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Must do in New England Before the Summer Ends - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.