Governor Raimondo Joins GoLocal LIVE in Newport to Talk Volvo Ocean Race

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE at the Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover at Fort Adams on Tuesday.

“Newport is the sailing capital of the world, this is where this race belongs, this is the only stop they are making in North America and I’m just proud, proud to be a Rhode Islander and excited to be here,” said Raimondo.

Volvo Ocean Race in Newport

The fleet will remain in Newport through May 20 with the formal race village opening scheduled for 4 p.m. later today on May 8.

The In-Port Race is scheduled for May 19 and the Leg 9 Start to Cardiff, Wales is set for Sunday, May 20.

See Photos of the Newport Stopover Below

