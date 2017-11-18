GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Morgan Says Tax Reform “Float All Boats”
Saturday, November 18, 2017
On Thursday in D.C. she attended meetings at the White House for a discussion on tax reform and economic competitiveness hosted by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.
Morgan, who presently serves as the House Minority Leader, says the tax cuts in the federal legislation will help to improve the Rhode Island economy.
The federal GOP tax reform plan passed the House of Representatives and is now pending in the Senate.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Mayor Fung Announces New Flood Detection System Installed in Cranston
- Is Fung Eyeing Another Match Up with Raimondo for Governor?
- Trillo Has “Real Problem” with Frias Not Supporting Trump
- Trillo: Trump is “Entirely Correct” on National Anthem and NFL
- Trillo Calls for Boycott of Entertainers Who “Rant” Against President
- “I Won’t Be Politically Correct,” Said Former State Rep & Trump Campaign Chair Trillo on LIVE
- Mayors Fung, Avedisian and Councilman Call for Release of 38 Studios Investigation Records
- Morgan Says at GOP Event, “I Am Running for Governor”
- Block Criticizes Fung on Cranston Employee Pay Raises
- Rep. Morgan, Republican Caucus Renews Call to Repeal Tolls
- Cranston Taxes Rose 6 Percent in 6 Years Under Fung
- RI Federation of Republican Woman, Rep Morgan to Host Small Business Forum
- Morgan Formally Declares for Gov., Says She Will Fight For the Middle Class on GoLocal LIVE
- LIVE: Morgan Talks Trump, Corporate “Social Welfare” and Legislative Agenda
- Sepe Blasts Fung Over Cost of Litigation
- Fung Leads Effort to Improve Panhandling Safety - Cranston Passes Ordinance
- House Minority Leader Morgan Says “Polling Looks Good” for RI Gubernatorial Run
- Repairing, Reforming, and Eliminating Bad State Policies: Morgan on GOP Budget Priorities
- Mayor Fung Talks About Economic Growth Without Taxpayer Subsidies on LIVE
- GOP’s Morgan Exploring Run for Rhode Island Governor
- Fung and Avedisian Speak Out on Trump, GOP Chair Bell Refuses to Comment
- Fung Says Cranston Can Still “Make its Argument ” in Legal Battle Over Anti-Panhandling Ordinance
- Fung Ducks DACA, Other GOP Gov Candidates Support Trump
- Fung is Back — Announces 2018 Run for Governor
- Muksian: Forced to Resign in Providence for Self-Dealing, Tapped by Fung to Head Administration
- Fung Blasts Raimondo’s Record During Appearance on GoLocal LIVE
- Fung Announces Finding Possible Voter Fraud in Cranston, Calls for Reforms
- Former Cranston Mayor Blasts Fung, Raimondo and City of Providence
- Democratic Female Senator Introduces “Governor Fung” at CLCF Softball
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Paolino Goes 1-On-1 with Mayor Fung
- Morgan Out Raises Fung for Quarter in GOP Battle, He Has More Cash on Hand
- Trillo Introduces Wisconsin-Style Bill in RI
- BREAKING NEWS: Trillo Asked Robitaille to Drop Out for Caprio