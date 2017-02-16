Girls on the Run O’Hara Discusses Combating Bullying on LIVE

Girls on the Run RI (GOTRRI) is part of a nation wide organization that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident by creatively using running. GOTRRI Executive Director Jacklyn O’Hara says It’s more than a running program, “it’s actually a young woman’s empowerment program.”

Over the past five years, the GOTRRI has grown to annually serve over 600 girls across the state. In 2017 over 150 volunteer coaches will be trained to deliver the curriculum to over 40 schools and community centers in the state.

The core values of GOTRRI are basic foundations that children can take with them to any situation.

“We’re seeing a lot more challenging these days,” O’Hara said, “Bullying is huge right now, bulling on social media is huge. One of our core values is to stand up for yourself and to stand up for others, so I feel like we are touching on some of those really big issues through our program.”

O’Hara says the non-profit organization works to fund 30% of their participants so fundraisers are crucial.

