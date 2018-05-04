Giarrusso on Need for Stricter Bomb Laws in RI on LIVE

State Representative Anthony Giarrusso joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE to discuss what he says is the need for a legislative solution for individuals in Rhode Island found to be involved in bomb-making.

Republican Giarrusso (District 30, East Greenwich and West Greenwich) said it was a pressure cooker bomb found on Hopkins Hill Road in West Greenwich -- which was constructed in a similar way to those used during the Boston Marathon bombing -- that prompted him to take action. “This is all about preventing a tragedy here in Rhode Island,” said Rep. Giarrusso. “This is a difficult topic to legislate but if the current laws fail to address these new circumstances we need to update them.

You cannot just arrest people for buying things that may be considered bomb-making materials like nitrogen fertilizer or pressure cookers, but we cannot ignore the fact that home-made explosive devices are being built in our state.

