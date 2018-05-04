Giarrusso on Need for Stricter Bomb Laws in RI on LIVE
Friday, May 04, 2018
Republican Giarrusso (District 30, East Greenwich and West Greenwich) said it was a pressure cooker bomb found on Hopkins Hill Road in West Greenwich -- which was constructed in a similar way to those used during the Boston Marathon bombing -- that prompted him to take action. “This is all about preventing a tragedy here in Rhode Island,” said Rep. Giarrusso. “This is a difficult topic to legislate but if the current laws fail to address these new circumstances we need to update them.
You cannot just arrest people for buying things that may be considered bomb-making materials like nitrogen fertilizer or pressure cookers, but we cannot ignore the fact that home-made explosive devices are being built in our state.
Related Slideshow: 20 Facts About RI Governor’s Race Fundraising Bonanza - May 1, 2018
VIDEO: GOP Tracks Down Raimondo Outside of an NYC Fundraiser.
GOP camera person (unidentified) tracked down Governor Gina Raimondo as she was entering an NYC fundraiser, which the RI GOP pounced on Monday night.
"While Raimondo has plenty of time to jet around the country to meet with donors to bolster her struggling re-election campaign, she refuses to find the time to fix the DCYF’s problems, ignoring children under state care who have been abused and neglected. Since Rhode Island’s at-risk youth can’t afford to attend her fancy fundraisers, they apparently can’t count on Raimondo to address their issues," charges the RIGOP.
ENRON
John and Laura Arnold continued their giving to the Raimondo campaign. The two combined for $2,000.
The former ENRON executive made billions and now he is dubbed, "The Most Hated Man in Pensionland," according to Governing magazine.
He was famously featured in Matt Taibbi's scathing look at Raimondo in 2013, "Looting the Pension Funds."
Wall Street
New York has been good to Raimondo over the years. As General Treasurer and Governor, Raimondo has raised $1,667,064.48 in the Empire State.
In contrast, in multiple runs for City Council, Mayor and two runs for Governor, Allan Fung has raised $2,193,160.79 from individuals over nearly 20 years.
Trillo - Not Fundraising
With the first-quarter campaign reporting deadline over, independent candidate Joe Trillo explained his early filing to the state Board of Elections, reporting that he raised $6,825.00 during the quarter.
“I am not actively out in the community raising money because, unlike all of my opponents, I have no intention of being beholden to any special interest groups or individuals who offer me large contributions,” said Trillo.
“While I am receiving donations and greatly appreciate all of the money that has been donated to my campaign, I have decided to fund the majority of the campaign myself. This is a testament to how confident I am that I have enough money to run a successful and victorious campaign,” he added.
Related Articles
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Anthony Giarrusso: Why I’m Running for State Rep.
- Democratic Governors Assn Blasts Fung, Morgan for Failing to Speak Out on Harassment
- Lawless on Trump’s Food Boxes, Kelly’s Porter Problem, Kansas Teens Running for Governor, on LIVE
- Horowitz on Florida Shooting, Immigration, RI’s Governor-Providence City Democrats Deal
- Raimondo Announces 4th Annual Governor for a Day Essay Contest
- Former RI Sec. of State Brown Launches Exploratory Campaign for Governor
- Sasse Says Governor Raimondo’s Bond Requests of $368.5 Are Too Rich for RI
- Trillo Announces For Governor as Independent - Does That Doom RI GOP?
- Muñoz Discusses His Running for RI Governor on GoLocal LIVE
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sinnott: Governor’s Budget Targets Residential Providers
- Former Lt. Governor Fogarty Retiring from State Service After 4 Decades in Government
- RI Governor’s Race is Now a Complete Toss-Up
- Governor Francis Inn’s Callen Talks Easter Sunday Plans on LIVE’s The Taste
- Save the Bay’s Stone on Need for Clarification on Governor’s Appointments, on LIVE
- 2018 Governor’s Race Playbook - Every Monday
- Chafee Says He Is “Very Unlikely” to Run for Governor in 2018
- NEW: Former Sec. of State Brown to Run for Governor as Democrat
- NEW: Regunberg Raises $107K in Q1 for Lt. Governor; War Chest Now Nearly $350K
- POLL: Raimondo is the 7th Least Popular Governor in America — 50% Disapprove
- McKee Launches “Shark Tank” Lt. Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge on LIVE
- Warwick Republican City Committee Endorses Fung for Governor
- Regunberg Applied to Harvard Law in ‘16 While in Office, Deferred Before Lt. Governor Bid
- Chariho Middle School’s LaCroix Wins Governor for a Day Contest
- 20 Facts About RI Governor’s Race Fundraising Bonanza