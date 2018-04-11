“Getting People Their Money Back” is Goal, Says Attorney Petrarca on Prov Speed Camera Battle
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
"The judge decided not to issue a temporary restraining order, however in his preliminary discussion he found...the summonses were defective," said Petrarca.
"So we feel it's a win, that's what we've been saying," Petrarca told GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle. "Now he's ordered us to mediation to try and get a settlement."
Deficiencies, Next Steps
As GoLocal first reported on March 23:
GoLocalProv has received a copy of a class action suit filed.. in Rhode Island Superior Court that alleges, "The City of Providence has utterly failed to: (1) comply with several provisions of the recently enacted Automated Speed Enforcement Law that authorizes the use of automated camera technology for the issuance of school zone motor vehicle speeding violations; and, (2) to provide motor vehicle owners and operators, charged with automated school zone motor vehicle speeding violations, basic federal and state constitutional procedural due process protections."
Petrarca spoke to the findings from the judge, as well as what he expects moving forward.
"The judge indicated that one of the most important parts was that the insurance -- the summons [allegedly] couldn't affect your insurance, when in fact that's false," said Petrarca. "Also, the four points of the citation were just incorrect."
Petrarca then spoke to what he envisions as next steps in legal proceedings.
"The strategy is trying to get the people who paid the tickets -- paid back. That's the settlement strategy. Also, the judge ordered us to look at the statute [and the summons] and attempt to rewrite [them]."
Related Slideshow: Providence Speed Cameras Defaced.
Photo credits: Anthony Sionni
