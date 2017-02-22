Get Your Hands Dirty With History at Coggeshall Farm Museum
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
The Museum holds programs for families, schools and visitors including how to make maple syrup, candles and hearth cooking workshops.
“We are integral part of the nation’s history. There is so much that isn’t talked about. If you just focus on the George Washington and those who were in charge, you miss out on how it all happened,” Duckett says, “we can take what was good about the past and bring it back.”
Duckett says the museum relies heavily on charitable donations and currently they have a matching grant opportunity. Duckett says a donor will give $50,000 to the museum if they raise $50,000. They are currently at $13,000. MAKE A GIFT HERE
Duckett says without adequate funding they’ll have to cut programs, so it’s a constant battle to bring look for donors and bring people in the doors.
