Gas Lamp Grille’s Brito Highlights the Year Round Entertainment Schedule on LIVE’s The Taste

Sandy Brito of Gas Lamp Grille on Thames Street in Newport joined Rick Simone on The Taste. Brito's Gas Lamp Grille is celebrating 10 years in Newport.

She highlighted the diverse entertainment schedule that happens year round.

Gas Lamp Grille now features 16 draft beers. She announced they can now accommodate private events for up 200 guests.





