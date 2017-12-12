G Media’s Decker Talks About the Move from NY to RI on GoLocal LIVE
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Today, the work with dozens of companies from financial services to manufacturing.
Decker joined GoLocal LIVE's Business Monday sponsored by Deepwater Wind and outlined how her firm is leading in digital and experiential marketing.
She outlined how G Media takes an advertisers brand to the customer and lets them experience the message in a way that simply isn’t possible with traditional forms of advertising.
Decker said her firm develops strategies across all advertising media.
