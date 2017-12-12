G Media’s Decker Talks About the Move from NY to RI on GoLocal LIVE

Former NY-based Omnicom advertising executive is now the President of one of the region's fastest-growing agencies in Rhode Island. Megan Decker now heads up Providence's G-Media Studios and is helping to grow the agency to one of the largest experiential firms in America.

Today, the work with dozens of companies from financial services to manufacturing.

Decker joined GoLocal LIVE's Business Monday sponsored by Deepwater Wind and outlined how her firm is leading in digital and experiential marketing.

She outlined how G Media takes an advertisers brand to the customer and lets them experience the message in a way that simply isn’t possible with traditional forms of advertising.

Decker said her firm develops strategies across all advertising media.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.