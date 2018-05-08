G Media’s Decker Says the Experience of the Brand Is Critical to Marketing Success

Megan Decker joined Business Monday on GoLocal LIVE to discuss how to drive brand engagement to realize marketing success.

Decker, the President and COO of Providence-based G Media, discussed the implications of social media strategy and the recent challenges for Facebook. And, she discussed her experiences with one of G Media’s premier clients MetLife and their experiential marketing strategies.

She said that regardless of the medium, it is critical that the customer trusts the brand that is marketing to them and the message is consistent.

She is a New York advertising veteran who has returned to Rhode Island to head G Media, the Providence-based branding and advertising agency.

Previous to joining G Media, Decker was an exec at Catapult Marketing in Westport, CT where she managed the company’s largest telecom client, Frontier Communications.

Prior to joining Catapult, Decker worked Omnicom Media Group as Global Director of Marketing and Business Development. There, she collaborated with the C-suite to accomplish corporate business objectives and drive the growth of their portfolio. Before joining OMG, Decker was with Ogilvy & Mather and Publicis BOS. At both, she specialized in brand consulting, delivering expert offerings in positioning strategy, brand development, and marketing capabilities.

Before joining the agency side, she worked in marketing partnerships at Starwood Hotels, developing integrated marketing plans for each hotel brand through multi-million dollar alliances with brands such as MasterCard, Sony, PepsiCo, and LiveNation.

