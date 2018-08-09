Fung’s “Cowardly” Refusal to Debate Misleads Voters, Says Morgan on LIVE

Republican gubernatorial candidate Patricia Morgan called out opponent Allan Fung on GoLocal LIVE Wednesday afternoon, saying the candidate’s refusal to schedule debates is a cowardly attempt to mislead voters.

“Debates are a necessary part of a healthy democracy,” Morgan said. “I want there to be an informed electorate.”

Morgan pointed out Fung’s refusal to take a firm stance on certain key issues, including Second Amendment rights and abortion.

“Everyone knows where I stand, I’m quite clear about it,” Morgan said. “I’ve been a proud gun owner since I was twelve years old. I am strongly pro-life. Fung, meanwhile, has openly said he was pro-choice, then willfully twisted his position to seem like he was pro-life.”

Morgan believes Fung’s refusal to agree to a public debate stems from a desire to remain a “blank slate” candidate, one from whom voters can project their own beliefs. She added that Fung is taking a “Clinton-esque” approach, by declaring himself the frontrunner in the election while staying away from direct media exposure.

Governor Raimondo has also so far refused to debate Democratic challenger Matt Brown, which Morgan ascribes to a desire to avoid facing difficult questions regarding UHIP and other issues.

“I applaud Matt Brown for his efforts to organize a Democratic debate as well. His and every candidate’s ideas and platforms deserve to be heard,” Morgan said. “Raimondo and Fung wish to be anointed as primary winners, which just isn’t the case. It’s a democracy, so voters must decide.”

While Fung has agreed to a single radio debate on WNRI, a Woonsocket AM radio station, Morgan said that’s not enough.

“The more media outlets and opportunities we have to debate, the better,” Morgan said. “That way we can reach as many people as possible.”

