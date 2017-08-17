Former RI GOP Candidate Taub: “Both Sides Responsible” in Charlottesville
Thursday, August 17, 2017
"The alt-left -- they were there, too," said Taub. "Both sides were responsible."
Taub, who wrote a column that was published in GoLocalProv, "I am Jewish and I Support Mr. Bannon." The piece appeared last November and focused on President Donald Trump's top - and controversial - aide, spoke to the issue of Jewish politics.
"The Jewish community is right now split in two in Rhode Island," said Taub, who spoke about disagreeing with State Representative Aaron Regunberg on U.S - Israeli policy, and more.
