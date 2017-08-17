Former RI GOP Candidate Taub: “Both Sides Responsible” in Charlottesville

Former Republican Congressional candidate Russell Taub -- who ran against Democrat Rep. David Cicilline in 2016 -- spoke with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE about the recent events in Charlottesville -- and the subsequent national reaction.

"The alt-left -- they were there, too," said Taub. "Both sides were responsible."

Taub, who wrote a column that was published in GoLocalProv, "I am Jewish and I Support Mr. Bannon." The piece appeared last November and focused on President Donald Trump's top - and controversial - aide, spoke to the issue of Jewish politics.

"The Jewish community is right now split in two in Rhode Island," said Taub, who spoke about disagreeing with State Representative Aaron Regunberg on U.S - Israeli policy, and more.

