Former MA Official Warns RI About Switch from PARCC to MCAS
Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Dr. Sandra Stotsky, who had served as Senior Associate Commissioner in the Massachusetts Department of Education, appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday and spoke to how Rhode Island's decision to move to the Massachusetts' model was most likely a continuation of PARCC testing in disguise, and that questions of who is doing the grading -- and overseeing "bonus points" -- need to be answered.
Stotsky recently penned a column entitled, "How Do You Sell Common Core Standards and Tests to Unwilling Parents? Hide Them."
"Now Rhode Island’s Department of Education wants to use the tests there, thinking that tests called MCAS will calm down Rhode Island parents angry about PARCC tests and Common Core standards," wrote Stotsky. "Maybe Rhode Island state officials really believe that tests called MCAS 2.0 bear some resemblance to the original MCAS tests and the standards they were based on."
