Former Cranston Mayor Blasts Fung, Raimondo and City of Providence

Former Cranston Mayor Steve Laffey appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Thursday, and took Providence officials - as well as current Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and Governor Gina Raimondo -- to task for the state's performance, and their political futures.

Laffey also warned Rhode Islanders against the legalization of marijuana, based on his experience of living in Colorado.

"Neither Fung nor Raimondo will be Governor in 2018," warned Laffey.

Of Fung, he said, "All the opponents will do is play the state police report that reminds everybody that he should resign."

In the case of the Governor?

"The 324 million dollars that she has paid on the human welfare system than is worse than an abacus that doesn't function?"





