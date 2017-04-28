Former Cranston Mayor Blasts Fung, Raimondo and City of Providence
Friday, April 28, 2017
Laffey also warned Rhode Islanders against the legalization of marijuana, based on his experience of living in Colorado.
"Neither Fung nor Raimondo will be Governor in 2018," warned Laffey.
Of Fung, he said, "All the opponents will do is play the state police report that reminds everybody that he should resign."
In the case of the Governor?
"The 324 million dollars that she has paid on the human welfare system than is worse than an abacus that doesn't function?"
