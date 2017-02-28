Foolproof Announces New Brews on GoLocal LIVE

The Grotto is a new India Pale Ale soon to be released by Foolproof Brewing Company.

Nick Garrison President and Founder of Foolproof Brewing says The Grotto IPA is light bodied, low bitterness, and has a strong hop aroma.

“Putting out a new beer, is the most fun we get to have as a brewery. This beer in particular is going to be fantastic,” Garrison says.

“The Grotto is kind of like this hidden paradise, a hidden cave. We like the idea of a beer being your own hidden paradise. We’re also on Grotto Avenue, “ Garrison says.

The Grotto will be available year around and if all goes as planned they expect to release the beer for consumption and distribution in early March.

Foolproof is also looking to rollout a new beer brand called Forecast.

“This really cool idea of a rotating beer. The name of the beer is called Forecast and that will stay the same,”Garrison says.

The branding and the can will stay the same, but the beer will change every three months or so, just like the seasons in New England.

Garrison says Forecast will push the boundaries in terms of styles of beers, so you’ll likely see some unique flavors.

Garrison hopes to launch Forecast in April.

Prev Next Coastal Extreme Brewery, Newport Rhode Island’s biggest and best local brewery fits the cliché -- four guys from college came up with an idea to start a brewery, and did. Brent, Derek, Mark, and Will spent their years at Colby studying the science that would help them understand how to make beer while also doing the “sampling” that would make them love beer. Open since 1997, the brewery has made 30 varieties of highly-rated beer, and began production of Thomas Tew Rum, a dark amber rum with hints of vanilla and spice. Tours and tastings happen weekends and weekdays, cost $7 and include four Newport Storm Beer samples including year-round beers and seasonal or experimental varieties, a souvenir tasting glass and either a self-guided or guided tour, depending on availability. 293 JT Connell Hwy, 849-5232, http://www.newportstorm.com/ Prev Next Foolproof Brewing, Pawtucket Nick Garrison’s parents bought him a home brewing kit for Christmas, and he loved making his own beer so much that he decided to make a special batch to serve at his wedding. It was such a hit that, on his honeymoon in Canada, he and his wife decided that Foolproof was a dream that should become reality. They now have six brews available for public consumption with kitschy names like “Backyahd” (an “aggressively hopped” IPA), “King of the Yahd” (an imperial IPA) and “Barstool” (an American golden ale). Tastings are held Friday evenings from 5:00-7:00 p.m. For $7, you receive three beer samples and a glass. Hour-long Saturday tours cost $10, for which participants receive a foolproof glass, overview of the brewing process, tour of the brewery, and three beer samples. You are invited to purchase merchandise after the tour is complete. 241 Grotto Ave. #1, 721-5970, http://www.foolproofbrewing.com Prev Next Grey Sail Brewing, Westerly Grey Sail Brewing is southern Rhode Island's premier microbrewery equipped to produce up to 4,000 barrels of handcrafted beer per year. They brew a dozen seasonal, one-time and year-round brews. The “Flying Jenny” extra pale ale is one of the most popular, as is the highly-rated “Hazy Day,” a Belgian Wit. Tours and tastings happen every Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. For $5 you will taste three brews, listen to the tour and have a choice of a take-away glass when you leave. 63 Canal St. 315-2533, http://www.greysailbrewing.com/ Prev Next Ravenous Brewing Company, Woonsocket The Ravenous Brewing Company is the first brewery in this northern region of Rhode Island. Family-owned, the brewery is very small in scale -- what would typically be categorized as a “nano” brewery. Ales are made with small equipment that requires true physical involvement from the brewers with each and every batch of beer produced and are forged by hand and truly qualify as handcrafted, artisan ales. Tours and tastings are available at the brewery on select Saturdays. They are $8 and consist of three samples of the beers we have available on that day, a complimentary Ravenous sample glass to take home. Ravenous Brewing beers will also be available for purchase to take home. 840 Cumberland Hill Rd. http://www.ravenousbrew.com Prev Next The Bucket Brewery, Pawtucket Nate and Erik started brewing together in their backyards in the summer of 2010. The goal of those first brews was to make enough beer for Nate’s upcoming wedding. They did; and with the help of a friend set in motion the plan to make the jump from hobbyists to professional brewers. The Bucket produces a popular maple stout, a “pail” ale and a porter, among others. Tastings and tours are conducted Saturdays for $13 which includes a tasting and a Bucket Brewery pint glass. 64-ounce growlers of all of beers are available as are t-shirts. 545 Pawtucket Ave. 305-0597, http://www.bucketbrewery.com/ Prev

















Next

