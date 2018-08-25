Following Jerod Mayo’s Dog Tragedy, RISPCA’s Warzycha Talks Keeping Your Dog Safe on LIVE

Joe Warzycha, Director Of Operations at the Rhode Island SPCA , appeared on GoLocal LIVE to talk about keeping your dog safe with trainers and boarders, after former New England Patriot Jerod Mayo's dog Knox recently died at the hands of a trainer in Rhode Island.

Warzycha advised pet owners against simply going off of online reviews alone, and to talk to and get recommendations from other pet owners and experts; he also advised against any training methods that use negative reinforcement.

In addition, he spoked to the lack of any regulations in the state for trainers -- in Rhode Island, trainers don't have to have a license or any qualifications, says Warzycha, who said that he, along with other animal welfare organizations, will be lobbying the General Assembly to pass legislation to require standards and oversight of the industry.



Moose Hi! I am Moose! I am a 2 year old goofball-type dog. I was found as a stray in Providence so staff do not know a ton about me. I would do best in a home with older children and as the only pet. If you like to go for short walks and then cuddle up and binge watch Netflix - I am your guy. Come meet me today! Fantasia Hello, I'm Fantasia! I am an exuberant 8 month old mixed breed. I LOVE water - kiddie pools, the ocean, puddles - if it has water, I am in it! I would love a home on the waterfront but hey... beggars cannot be choosers. A great home for me may include older children and potentially a dog friend. I can be a little reactive to dogs in the world and do not have a lot of skills when I do interact with them. My staff friends here at PARL say it something like "dog selective". Therefore I may be able to live with a dog but it would have to be a good fit. I am working on my basic obedience and manners to make me a better adult. If you are looking for a smart cookie, come see me (and bring me some cookies!) Denzel Hey, I'm Denzel! I am an 8 year old unique looking mixed breed. Staff here aren't really sure what I am mixed of but they do know that I am quite the handsome hunk (they said it, not me.. although I do not disagree!) I have lived with another dog previously but do not really like when dogs are in my face or attempt to play with me (what can I say, I am getting older..) so staff think I would be best as the only dog. I have never lived with cats either so now mowers for me. Because I can get a little over excited in my greetings, I would do best with teens or adults only. I enjoy sunbathing, sitting for yummy treats, and going on short walks around the block. If you have a soft blanket and love to give belly rubs - come meet me. Fenway My name is Fenway and I am a 5 year old male. I am a sensitive guy that likes a certain amount of routine and predictability in my day. I am looking for a quiet home where I can enjoy spending time with my favorite humans, including getting some nice scratches and having some fun playtime. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Isabella My name is Isabella and I am a 12 year old female. I am a lively senior lady looking for a retirement home that will have lots of daily activities to keep me busy. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Little My name is Little and I am a 3 1/2 year old female. I am a very sensitive little girl that responds well to a quiet, calm environment with somebody patient enough to help me feel comfortable little by little as I learn to trust. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Ginger My name is Ginger and I am a 7 year old female. I am a sweet and timid lady that is looking for a nice calm and quiet home where I can just hang out and enjoy my favorite person. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Bella My name is Bella and I am a 12 year old male. I am a large sweet cat with a good heart, but I need some time to learn to trust you. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Kitty Lucy My name is Kitty Lucy and I am a 3 year old female. I have the very important task of greeting staff and volunteers and maintaining morale, but I believe my skills are better suited for a small home-based operation. I came to the shelter because I was having some medical problems that were a bit too much for my last family to manage but now that I have a plan in place, I'm ready to find my new home! If you'd like to meet me I am currently hanging out in an office at the shelter so I can stretch my legs and relax. I'd love to meet you though, so please ask a staff member for a little more information about my medical and behavioral needs. Thanks! Pookie My name is Pookie and I am an 11 year old female. I am a senior lady that knows what I want in life, and want a human who will cater to my whims. When it comes to my personality, it can be hard to describe. When I first meet you, I am skeptical. I may rub on your legs to check you out, but please don't pet me - we're not friends yet! Once I get to know you, I can be a little demanding and do things like sit in front of your computer screen or jumping up on your lap. I don't care if you're busy, because what I want comes first!

