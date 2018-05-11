Fentanyl Test Strips Will Save Lives, Says Casimiro on LIVE
Friday, May 11, 2018
Casimiro (D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Exeter) spoke about the bill, after primary bill sponsor State Representative Aaron Regunberg and advocates held an event at the Providence Public Safety Complex Thursday morning in support of the legislation
"It's going to save lives - I believe this is legislation that can be worked out across both side of the aisle," said Casimiro.
"People say you're enabling drug addicts -- no, we're saving lives," said Casimiro. "If we can save one life it's worth it."
