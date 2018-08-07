Feast & Fettle’s CEO Talks About the Transformation of “Food-Tech” Business

Carlos Ventura, Feast & Fettle’s CEO and self-proclaimed number one food critic, joined GoLocal LIVE’s Small Biz segment Monday.

The company is the Rhode Island-based meal delivery service, “specializing in chef-prepared meals for busy individuals and families.”

Feast & Fettle is now moving from Hope & Main to their own location in East Providence.

According to Forbes, "The meal-kit business is incredibly capital intensive, requiring companies to secure funding to start and maintain the business. The Achilles heel of meal-kit companies is that the business has exceptionally high customer acquisition costs, high operational and supply-chain costs, high logistics costs and low customer retention."

Ventura is optimistic about the growth. He says that they are seeing significant growth and can create a hub and spoke model in the region and then replicate the structure.

Prior to joining Feast & Fettle, Ventura worked for Deliveroo—one of the largest start-ups in the United Kingdom— on Strategy and Corporate Development.

And before that he worked in banking at Goldman Sachs and Citi, and in consulting at CAPCO.

He has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst.

“We pride ourselves on offering true convenience and quality for families and working professionals that come to rely on our service. Nothing excites me more than a new member that is amazed by the restaurant quality meals that arrive at their door!”

