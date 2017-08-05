Fast Company’s Webber Talks Media, Innovation on GoLocal LIVE’s #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series
Saturday, August 05, 2017
Webber spoke to launching Fast Company in 1995, which reinvented business storytelling - and how he sold the publication before the complete disruption of the media industry.
Now, Webber is focused on Fast Community, and trying to reinvent communities, as he continues his passion for politics.
About the Summit
At the Business Innovation Factory (BIF) Summit, 500 people come together in a historic theater to hear 15-minute stories of transformation, as 32 people from many different industries and sectors tell the stories of their creative processes, their struggles, and where they're going in the future.
A purposeful community of innovation junkies gathers at each Summit, ready to connect with 'unusual suspects' and new ideas, get in touch with their innate creativity, and identify better ways to deliver value.
