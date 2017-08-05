Fast Company’s Webber Talks Media, Innovation on GoLocal LIVE’s #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series

Fast Company Co-Founder Alan Webber spoke with GoLocal's Kate Nagle about media, innovation, and community, as part of GoLocal LIVE's #BIF2017 Summit Storyteller Series, leading up to the Summit in Providence September 13-14. Webber recently ran for Governor of New Mexico and he is the founder of One New Mexico -- an effort to help make the state more successful in the future.

Webber spoke to launching Fast Company in 1995, which reinvented business storytelling - and how he sold the publication before the complete disruption of the media industry.

Now, Webber is focused on Fast Community, and trying to reinvent communities, as he continues his passion for politics.

About the Summit

At the Business Innovation Factory (BIF) Summit, 500 people come together in a historic theater to hear 15-minute stories of transformation, as 32 people from many different industries and sectors tell the stories of their creative processes, their struggles, and where they're going in the future.

A purposeful community of innovation junkies gathers at each Summit, ready to connect with 'unusual suspects' and new ideas, get in touch with their innate creativity, and identify better ways to deliver value.



