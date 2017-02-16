Fall River Mayor Correia Talks Tourism on GoLocal LIVE
Thursday, February 16, 2017
As GoLocal reported earlier this month:
Fall River rolled out its new video, logo, and overall brand strategy to support business growth and tourism. The announcement was seamless, cost less than $100,000, and was developed and implemented by two Rhode Island firms.
It was a stark contrast to Rhode Island’s chaotic, publicly embarrassing rollout in 2016 -- which saw nearly $10 million funneled primarily to two New York firms, Milton Glaser and Havas PR.
