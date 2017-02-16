Fall River Mayor Correia Talks Tourism on GoLocal LIVE

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia joins GoLocal LIVE to disucss the launch of the new branding campaign to promote tourism and business growth in Fall River. The campaign was designed by two Rhode Island firms.

As GoLocal reported earlier this month:

Fall River rolled out its new video, logo, and overall brand strategy to support business growth and tourism. The announcement was seamless, cost less than $100,000, and was developed and implemented by two Rhode Island firms.

It was a stark contrast to Rhode Island’s chaotic, publicly embarrassing rollout in 2016 -- which saw nearly $10 million funneled primarily to two New York firms, Milton Glaser and Havas PR.

