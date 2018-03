Facebook Played “Fast and Loose,” Says Top Tech Attorney Harris on LIVE

Leading technology lawyer Marcus Harris with Taft Stettinius & Hollister joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE, where he spoke to the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data sharing scandal.

Harris spoke to the events leading up Cambridge Analytica, including the Facebook settlement in 2011 with the FTC, where the regulatory agency charged that Facebook "deceived consumers by failing to keep privacy promises."

On Wednesday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg issued a statement on the scandal, and what he plans to do about it.

"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you. I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again," said Zuckerberg.



