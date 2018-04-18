Emerging Country Rock Star Herchen Plays The Alex and Ani Lounge

Kevin Herchen rocked The Alex and Ani Lounge on Tuesday in a live performance at GoLocal LIVE’s studio in downtown Providence. He is an emerging star who previously has been selected by Nashville Songwriters Association International as "One To Watch.”

His performance on Tuesday was one of the ongoing pop-up concerts performed live by emerging Rhode Island music stars through the partnership between GoLocal and Alex and Ani.

SEE THE PREVIOUS CONCERTS BELOW

Herchen has worked with Grammy-nominated producer Jack Gauthier at Lakewest Studios and is currently working with Nashville producer Dustin Kirkendall on an EP to be released in the summer of 2018.

Herchen is playing venues throughout New England this coming summer. He and his band - The Kevin Herchen Band - have opened for Big & Rich, Frankie Ballard, and Jo Dee Messina. He has played shows in Nashville, Long Beach, Chicago, and Orlando.

As a survivor of the Station Nightclub Fire in his hometown of West Warwick, RI, February 20, 2003,

Herchen's mindset was shifted to living life with purpose and gratitude and encouraging others to do the same. He knows he is living on borrowed time and his music offers a sense of community with his mantra "Live and Love."

Related Slideshow: See Who Has Played The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE

Prev Next Kayciblu Kayciblu Wright is a quadruple-threat. The 13-year-old Providence rapper is a singer, dancer, actress, model, and clothing designer. On Friday, she launched her new album on The Alex and Ani Lounge. Since the age of 3 years old Kayciblu knew she loved the bright lights and stage, In 2007 Kayciblu began dancing for one of the top dance companies in Rhode Island, Rising Stars Dance Academy. In 2011 Kayciblu started working with the Model Club Agency, located in Boston, Massachusetts, which specializes in print and commercial work. Since 2013, Kayciblu music career has begun to take off. She had a breakthrough performance on the “No Kids Left Behind Music Tour” -- the tour promoted education and extracurricular activities to children in Inner city schools throughout New England. The “No Kids Left Behind Music Tour” opened the door to “The Anti-Bullying Tour” in New York. In addition, she also performed at the “FOO Festival” one of the largest festivals in Providence Rhode Island. Kayciblu has done several radio interviews and has performed at many charity events. Fans should be on the lookout for Kayciblu hit singles “Swag On a Million” and “Bounce With Me”. These two tracks alone have received positive feedback and inquiries for more music. Kayciblu has been working on a number of new songs that will soon be released making her one of the youngest ambitious female entertainer/rapper on the East Coast. She wowed The Alex and Ani Lounge with a tremendous performance of three of her songs - I got the key Bully MVP Prev Next Leland Baker Trio New York City and Rhode Island-based jazz saxophonistLeland Baker spent time honing his craft in New Orleans and throughout New England. He’s played with Alicia Keys, and studied with some titans in jazz including Lawrence Clark, Kahlil Bell, and Roy Hargrove. Baker, who grew up in Providence, says “the complexities and beauty of the universe; light, vibration, energy,” inspire him and his music. Baker, Clay Nordhill, and Ben Dicke played two original songs in the Alex and Ani Lounge and they were: For Mahalia Basquiat Watch it here: Prev Next Dave Alves Providence-based musician Dave Alves learned a love of music from an early age. His study of music continued into college as a music theory and composition major with a focus on jazz piano and electronic composition. “By composing a song it creates a journal of my life and emotions that I can revisit when feeling detached from who I am,” says Alves, “my music is inspired by the moments that I don't wish to lose.”



As regulars on the Providence and Boston music scene, Alves plays with the bands Mindset, Crooks & Scourge, and The Mad Clatter.



Alves played three songs and they are: The Warmth Tree Of Life Sundown On A Solitary Crow Watch Here Prev Next Brian Mckenzie Rhode Island singer-songwriter Brian McKenzie performed at the Alex and Ani Lounge. McKenzie played the song "Later On." Watch it here: Prev Next Phil Madeira Rhode Island native Phil Madeira is one of the most seasoned musicians in Nashville. As a producer, writer and artist, success has graced Madeira in many ways. A member of Red Dirt Boys, he’s a guitarist for icon Emmylou Harris. He’s played with stars like Elvis Costello, Mavis Staples, and Garth Brooks. He’s written songs for Alison Krauss, Amy Grant, and Toby Keith just to name a few. It’s on his latest solo album Providence, Madeira gives listeners insight on his inner conflict of being raised Rhode Island and growing up feeling an undeniable attraction to the music of the South. "It’s an album full of love songs to where I’m from and where I’ve come to,” says Madeira. Madeira performed two songs on GoLocal LIVE: Crescent Park Wicked Job Watch it Here Prev Next Billy Harpin Band Billy Harpin, Arthur Delfina, and Amanda Loffredo are three friends from Foster, who formed The Billy Harpin Band in 2015. When it comes to original material, Harpin says they pull inspiration from all of their backgrounds. “The three of us all have varying musical tastes from jazz, to funk, and even country,” says Harpin, “the one music style that we all share a love of is classic rock.” The Billy Harpin Band’s next live show is May 27 at Charlestown Rathskeller Tavern at 6 p.m. They performed two songs on GoLocal LIVE: Kissed by the Sun Dare to Dream Watch it Here Prev Next Mike Laureanno Singer and songwriter Mike Laureanno took to the stage at the Alex and Ani Lounge on Wednesday afternoon. A winner of multiple songwriting contests, and a passionate performer Laureanno’s songs are visceral and evocative. Laureanno says he’s proud of his Fall River roots and much of his music deals with his gritty blue-collar hometown and the lives of family and friends. Laureanno performed three songs on LIVE, and they are: What to do

December

Shine a Light Watch it Here Prev Next Allysen Callery Allysen Callery is an American folk singer from Rhode Island whose delicate, austere sound has been compared to classic British folk artists like Sandy Denny and Nick Drake. She’s played SXSW Festival twice, and tours yearly in Europe. “Quiet Music for a Loud World has been my tagline, I get a lot of people telling me I’ve helped them to relax after a hard day,” Callery says, “music helps me too.” She’ll be at The Grange on Wednesday, March 28, at AS220 April 7th for a Bee benefit, and at A Taste for Now festival April 21st at Quinebaug Valley Community College in CT. Callery performed: Bluest Bird It's Not the Ocean, In Your Hollow WATCH HERE Prev Next Kate Mick When a guitar feels too bulky and a mandolin feels too tiny, Rhode Island musician Kate Mick says a banjo feels just right. With musical influences coming from obscure 70's rock, 90's grunge and 00's depressive indie rock, Mick taught herself how to play intimate, slightly sweet, dark and evocative banjo songs. "In a world that seems to need more real-life experiences rather than 'screen life' experiences, I am more than happy to provide that entertainment,” Mick says, “it just so happens to be my therapy of choice as well." She performed three original songs in The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE— Stop Looking Take, Shake, Make Me and Undertow WATCH HERE Prev Next Steve Volkmann Providence-based singer/songwriter Steve Volkmann performed three original songs in The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE Wednesday. “I am looking to uplift and inspire folks to be more mindful and to discover and spread peace,” Volkmann says. Volkmann says his songs are inspired by everyday people and their situations, struggles and triumphs. He hopes to inspire people to understand others and make positive changes in their lives. One of his next live performance on June 16 in Wakefield at Java Madness. The three original songs Volkmann performed included: New Direction Motocross Girl To The City WATCH HERE Prev Next Olivia King Pop and soul recording artist Olivia King performed her new single “Top Down” in the Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE Friday. This is the first single the Warwick native released with major label Sony Music. Working primarily as an independent artist, King has released four other singles including “In My Head” and “Independent Woman”. King says working with a major record label is just another victory, as her music has been used in the "Be Your Biggest Fan" Campaign for Caleb McLaughlin from the Emmy Award Winning Netflix Series, "Stranger Things." King’s music is available on iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, YouTube, and Vevo. WATCH HERE Prev Next Nate Cozzolino He was named Nate Cozzolino the best Male Vocalist in RI in 2017 and on Thursday performed at The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE. Having come to the city after a decade in Japan performing at never-sleeping bars and cocktail lounges, he's made his home here in Rhode Island, building and hosting his own thriving open mic night, Madcap Monday. He can also be seen performing both solo and with his band Nate Cozzolino and the Lost Arts at venues throughout New England. The broadcast was watched live on GoLocal LIVE, Facebook Live, Periscope and YouTube Live. Cozzolino performed three songs on The Lounge: “I Built the Shadow” “Legions” “Notes from the Edgetimes” WATCH HERE Prev Next Mickey Lamantia Rolling Stone magazine says RI’s Mickey Lamantia is one of the top ten emerging country music stars and on Wednesday he helped launch The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE. Lamantia is a correctional officer by day and one of Rhode Island’s top performers in his spare time. The broadcast was watched live on GoLocal LIVE, Facebook Live, Periscope and YouTube Live. He played two original songs in his performance on The Lounge: When I Get On a Roll Every Bad Habit WATCH HERE Prev

Kayciblu

Kayciblu

Leland Baker Trio

Leland Baker Trio

Dave Alves

Dave Alves

Brian Mckenzie

Brian Mckenzie

Phil Madeira

Phil Madeira

Billy Harpin Band

Billy Harpin Band

Mike Laureanno

Mike Laureanno

Allysen Callery

Allysen Callery

Kate Mick

Kate Mick

Steve Volkmann

Steve Volkmann

Olivia King

Olivia King

Nate Cozzolino

Nate Cozzolino

Mickey Lamantia Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.