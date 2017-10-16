Seal Drafts

To keep the cold fall wind out of your home, and keep your warm air inside, be sure to seal up any drafts around windows or doors in your house or apartment.

"If your air conditioning was running non-stop all summer, then you might have unnoticed leaks in your home. Before it gets too cold, check all your doors and windows for drafty chills that could keep your heater running non-stop too," writes Save on Energy's Jordan Craven.

Drafts can do serious damage to your heating bill, and will be a major drain on energy usage, so make sure to seal them up soon.

For more information on how to seal them, click here.