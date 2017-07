EcoRI’s Carini on Cutting Down Trees for Solar, and Upcoming Interview with Navy on 2018 East Coast

EcoRI's Frank Carini spoke about his column this week questioning proposal to cut down trees for a solar farm in Ashaway , and the process for public input regarding the environmental impact of the upcoming Naval War Game exercises on the East Coast in 2018, and more, on GoLocal LIVE.