East Greenwich’s Town Manager Corrigan Talks Fire Contract, New Trolley for Main St. & New Services

East Greenwich’s Town Manager Gayle Corrigan joined GoLocal LIVE to discuss the tough issues facing East Greenwich and the new initiatives.

Corrigan said the ongoing issues with the East Greenwich Fire Department are not likely to be resolved soon. She claims that the town is simply unable to support the ever-increasing overtime costs and must find new ways to restructure to lower costs.

The interview took place at a special edition of GoLocal LIVE on the road at Blueprint 5, the men's clothing store on Main Street in East Greenwich.

She also told GoLocal that due to the growth of retail especially restaurants on Main Street in East Greenwich, the town is looking at the viability of running a trolley in the Main Street area -- potentially in a loop -- as far as New England Tech's campus. The goal would be to reduce the traffic and parking congestion. She highlighted the quality and ever-growing number of retailers in East Greenwich.

In addition, Corrigan said the town is working to improve services and especially local park and recreation initiatives.

