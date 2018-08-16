Why Bonnet Shores, Third Beach, and More Have Faced Recent Beach Closures in RI, on LIVE

Rhode Island Department of Health's Dr. Ernie Julian joined GoLocal News Editor to speak about the recent beach closures in the state -- and why they have been so prevalent this year.

As GoLocal has reported, swimming in and ingesting contaminated water can cause people to become sick with diarrhea, vomiting, and other gastrointestinal issues, according to regulators.

According to Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), children are particularly at risk because they are more likely to accidentally swallow more water while swimming, and they are likely to become more severely ill if exposed to harmful bacteria. The Centers for Disease Control also warns that pregnant women and anyone with a compromised immune system, including children, are more at risk of becoming seriously ill from exposure to contaminated water.

With some assistance from the Department of Environmental Management (DEM), RIDOH monitors bacteria levels in public swimming areas and determines which beaches should be temporarily closed for public safety.

