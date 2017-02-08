Welcome! Login | Register

Dorian Murray’s Mother Talks DStrong and Battling Pediatric Cancer

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Molly O'Brien with Melissa Murray

Dorian Murray inspired Rhode Island - and many around the world — with his brave fight against cancer. Nearly a year ago Murray lost his battle, but his mother Melissa is leading the charge to remember her son and raise awareness.

Murray talked about the effort on GoLocal LIVE with Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien. Learn what is next for the Foundation named in Dorian’s honor.

 

 

#DStrong Sparks PROJECT 3.8

Phots by Robyn Ivy

 
 

