“Don’t Punish Pain” Opioid-Awareness Rally Taking Place Saturday in RI—& Nationally
Saturday, April 07, 2018
According to Merandi, the CDC Guidelines for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain were released in 2016. After the release of the CDC Guidelines for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain, millions of chronic pain patients went to follow-up appointments and discovered that their providers would no longer treat chronic pain due to the CDC Guidelines.
"These patients were compliant patients, who were not abusing their legitimate prescription medications," said Merandi, who said this left millions who suffer from chronic illnesses, such as Crohn’s Disease, Colitis, Sickle Cell, Fibromyalgia, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Chiari Malformation, Arachnoiditis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Degenerative Disc Disease, Degenerative Joint Disease and thousands of other painful illnesses, “homeless” in the medical community.
"Many in the chronically ill community are disabled from the pain they endure every second, every minute, every hour and every day of their lives. The chronically ill have been expunged from medical care. The CDC guidelines were meant to only to provide recommendations for primary care clinicians who prescribe opioids for chronic pain outside of active cancer treatment, palliative care, and end-of-life care," said Merandi. "Media hype and false information have the public confused about the difference in legitimate prescribed opioid pain medications and the illegal street drugs, such as illicit fentanyl."
"This is a large step in our fight to have the CDC guidelines modified to fit the needs of all Americans," said Merandi. "Together we can make a change and help those in need."
