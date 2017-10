Donovan Announces Finn’s Harborside Will be Open for Thanksgiving on LIVE’s The Taste

Chef Jeffrey Donovan of Finn's Harborside joined GoLocal LIVE's The Taste with Rick Simone.Donovan now five years in the kitchen. Chef has put a unique twist on the Finn's Harborside menu with a range of smoked meats selections to complement its seafood menu.

He highlighted how they are now able to accommodate private party's all type up to 125 guests. Chef announced they would be open for Thanksgiving this year.



