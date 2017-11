Discover Newport’s Smith Previews Newport Restaurant Week on LIVE’s The Taste

Evan Smith, President and CEO of Discover Newport joined GoLocal LIVE's The Taste with Rick Simone to discuss the successful summer in Newport, the upcoming Newport Restaurant Week, and the 2018 Volvo Ocean Race.Smith announced that Discover Newport now has 58 restaurants participating in Newport Restaurant Week from throughout Newport and Bristol County which begins this Friday -- it runs from November 3 -12.

He highlighted the opening of the new gateway visitor information center in Newport. And, he previewed what we can expect from the Volvo Ocean Race visiting Newport as its only American stop coming in May 2018.



