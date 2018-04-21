Democratic Candidate for Gov Roselli Says RI Is Looking for New Leadership
Saturday, April 21, 2018
Roselli who declared his candidacy in September of 2017 on GoLocal LIVE was thrust into the statewide limelight for his effort to stop the proposed gas powered Invenergy plant seeking to cite in Burrillville, RI. He has been one of the leaders raising concerns about the mega-facility's environmental impacts. The project may cost upwards of $1 billion.
Roselli, when asked what has been some of Governor Gina Raimondo’s successes, said that her election as Rhode Island’s first women governor was important -- important to break the political glass ceiling, but struggled to be able to name any positive program or initiative that she has implemented as governor.
Further, he cited her low approval ratings and said her approval rating has declined since winning the governorship in 2014 with just 40.7 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
