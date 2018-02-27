Decker Discusses the Tech Changes Impacting Advertising on “Inside Marketing”

Megan Decker, President and COO of G Media joined GoLocal LIVE's Business Monday to discuss how technology platforms and social media is transforming marketing. In the new monthly feature "Inside Marketing", GoLocal’s Josh Fenton and Decker discussed the changes in advertising and what companies need to know to compete.

Decker is a New York advertising veteran who has returned to Rhode Island to head G Media, the Providence-based branding and advertising agency.

Previous to joining G Media, Decker was an exec at Catapult Marketing in Westport, CT where she managed the company’s largest telecom client, Frontier Communications.

Prior to joining Catapult, Decker worked Omnicom Media Group as Global Director of Marketing and Business Development. There, she collaborated with the C-suite to accomplish corporate business objectives and drive the growth of their portfolio. Before joining OMG, Decker was with Ogilvy & Mather and Publicis BOS. At both, she specialized in brand consulting, delivering expert offerings in positioning strategy, brand development, and marketing capabilities.

Prior to joining the agency side, she worked in marketing partnerships at Starwood Hotels, developing integrated marketing plans for each hotel brand through multi-million dollar alliances with brands such as MasterCard, Sony, PepsiCo, and LiveNation.

