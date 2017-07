DC Consultant & RI Native Sullivan on Trump’s Transgender Tweets, Obamacare “Skinny Repeal”

Rhode Island native and founder of DC-based Lean Campaign Strategies Spencer Sullivan -- who had worked for Majority Whip Steve Scalise who was shot in DC weeks ago -- spoke with GoLocal's Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE on Thursday.

Sullivan talks about President Donald Trump's Tweets on barring transgendered persons from serving in the military, the Republicans' plans for a "skinny" repeal" of Obamacare, and more, on GoLocal LIVE.



Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.