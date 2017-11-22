David Cassidy’s Legacy - UMass Lowell Professor of Music Williams LIVE on GoLocal

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

UMass Lowell Professor of Music Alan Williams joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal live, where he spoke to David Cassidy’s passing -- and how it shines a light on the shift in public opinion about popular music since Cassidy shot to fame in the early 1970s as the breakout star of “The Partridge Family.” The show was based on Newport's Cowsills.According to Williams, the show, which chronicled the adventures of a fictional rock ‘n’ roll act for which Cassidy sang, also had the musical parts of other actors really performed by The Wrecking Crew, and that behind-the-scenes studio musicians responsible for hundreds of other hits through the 60s and early 70s.Calling Cassidy the "last great TV music pop start," Williams also spoke to how current artists manufacture their careers -- and how he sees the "album" as not going away, but getting stronger.