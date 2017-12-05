CVS and Aetna Is The Most Important Business Deal in RI History, Says Kaplan

Combined CVS and Aetna create the second largest revenue company in America - second to only Walmart in total revenue.

The combined company is the 4th largest earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) company in America.

Saul Kaplan, Founder and Chief Catalyst at Business Innovation Factory, said that the CVS and Aetna deal is a demonstration of the RI pharmacy giant is becoming the disruptor and is not waiting for Amazon to disrupt its business.

SEE SLIDES ON THE DEAL BELOW

The combined company looks to be headquartered in Rhode Island and will immediately be one of the most important companies in America. Kaplan said CVS could revolutionize healthcare in America.

“U.S. health care spending grew 5.8 percent in 2015, reaching $3.2 trillion or $9,990 per person. As a share of the nation's Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 17.8 percent,” according to the U.S. Center for Medicaid and Medicare.

CVS - Aetna Deal - Key Slides from Deal, Dec, 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.