CVS and Aetna Is The Most Important Business Deal in RI History, Says Kaplan
Tuesday, December 05, 2017
The combined company is the 4th largest earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) company in America.
Saul Kaplan, Founder and Chief Catalyst at Business Innovation Factory, said that the CVS and Aetna deal is a demonstration of the RI pharmacy giant is becoming the disruptor and is not waiting for Amazon to disrupt its business.
SEE SLIDES ON THE DEAL BELOW
The combined company looks to be headquartered in Rhode Island and will immediately be one of the most important companies in America. Kaplan said CVS could revolutionize healthcare in America.
“U.S. health care spending grew 5.8 percent in 2015, reaching $3.2 trillion or $9,990 per person. As a share of the nation's Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 17.8 percent,” according to the U.S. Center for Medicaid and Medicare.
CVS - Aetna Deal - Key Slides from Deal, Dec, 2017
Related Articles
- Combined CVS and Aetna Will Be the 2nd Largest Company by Revenue in America
- CVS and Aetna Complete $69.9B Deal - See the Key Deal Points
- CVS and Aetna Worry About UnitedHealth as Well as Amazon
- BIF’s Kaplan Talks CVS Acquisition of Aetna, Better to Be the Disruptor
- CVS Health and Target Sign $1.9 Billion Deal, CVS Acquires Target’s Pharmacies
- CVS Pays Among the Highest Corporate Taxes in US
- Mr. Innovation Saul Kaplan Say RI Could Be America’s Laboratory for Change
- Kaplan Discusses RI’s Missed Opportunity to Innovate
- BIF’s Kaplan on GoLocal LIVE’s Business Monday Looks at Uber’s Controversial CEO
- The Innovator Saul Kaplan on Why Failing is the Key to Success When Reinventing
- LIVE: Kaplan Talks About the Potential to Innovate RI’s Economy Via the Colleges
- Kaplan: Three Things Are Changing: 1) The Market 2) BIF 3) Me
- Saul Kaplan: “The Innovator” Discusses How RI Can Transform Its Attitude and Performance
- The Innovator Saul Kaplan Says Its Time to Rethink Parking, Transportation, and Commuting
- LIVE: Kaplan Believes RI Could Become Innovation District
- “Mr. Innovation” Saul Kaplan of BIF Talks RI’s Biggest Salesperson on GoLocal LIVE
- Kaplan: Innovation Lessons From Michelangelo
- “Mr. Innovation” Saul Kaplan on Amazon and Whole Foods Merger and Impact on RI
- Kaplan “Mr. Innovation” Says Providence Can Compete for Amazon as Part of a Regional Play
- Saul Kaplan Talks About the Highlights of Day 1 at #BIF2017
- Saul Kaplan Hopes RI Can Implement Some Amazon HQ2 Ideas Even if We Fail
- Kaplan: The Kids’ Table
- Kaplan: Welcome to #BIF2017. Let the Inspiration Begin!
- Kaplan: Happy Labor Day
- BIF’s Kaplan Says Deepwater Wind is an Example of RI Taking Advantage of Its Size
- Kaplan: What’s Your From…To Story?
- “Mr Innovation” Saul Kaplan Joins GoLocal LIVE and Talks Uber, GE, and the Eclipse
- BIF’s Kaplan Talks Amazon’s Disruption to Supermarkets, New Uber CEO, and #BIF2017