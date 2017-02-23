Cristiano Labia Makes the Connection Between Italy and Customers at Two Federal Hill Restaurants
Thursday, February 23, 2017
“I am their ambassador. I talk about the family. I talk about the kids picking the grapes,” Labia says. He wants to make sure customers are connecting with what they are consuming.
Labia says he is on the phone with producers, farmers and wineries, not to mention his family in Italy daily, making sure he has the freshest ingredients for his customers.
When asked what’s next for him, Labia says he has to talk to the owners of DeQuattro Restaurant group, but he is exploring the idea of opening a cafe.
Massimo hosts monthly wine dinners to explore food and wine pairings.
