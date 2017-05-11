Cranston Panhandling Ordinance Protesters Still Face Biggest Court Date
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Megan Smith with the House of Hope CDC spoke with GoLocalProv News Editor Kate Nagle about the citation that was dismissed on Wednesday -- which was given to protesters for allegedly violating state law by being in state roadways -- and was tossed out.
Smith noted however that the citations for defying the new road safety ordinance - by distributing items between pedestrians and vehicles - will be addressed at an upcoming court hearing in June.