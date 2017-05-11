Welcome! Login | Register

Cranston Panhandling Ordinance Protesters Still Face Biggest Court Date

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Megan Smith, Hope CDC

Homeless advocates who back in March protested Cranston’s ordinance that bans panhandling - by showing a public display of panhandling - successfully beat one challenge in court on Wednesday, but still have another court date looming.

Megan Smith with the House of Hope CDC spoke with GoLocalProv News Editor Kate Nagle about the citation that was dismissed on Wednesday -- which was given to protesters for allegedly violating state law by being in state roadways -- and was tossed out. 

Smith noted however that the citations for defying the new road safety ordinance - by distributing items between pedestrians and vehicles - will be addressed at an upcoming court hearing in June. 
 

 

