Cranston Tops Texas in Junior Softball World Series, Moves to 2-1

Cranston National Budlong Little League Coach Richard Ferry with the Under-14 Girls Softball Team joined GoLocal LIVE ahead of the team's game against Smithville, Texas on Tuesday -- who Cranston beat to move to 2-1 at the World Series in Kirkland, Washington.

"This has been an experience these girls will never forget," Ferry told GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle from the field, and how they planned to beat Smithville, Texas, after coming off a loss to Utah.

"We're ready to hit that ball today," said Ferry. "[Texas is] a fast team -- we've got to contain the bunt and get the ball out of the glove quick."

Ferry spoke to Cranston's run -- so far.

"They all have been doing their part," said Ferry, who noted that following Texas, Cranston plays Puerto Rico in pool play on Wednesday, before single elimination bracket play begins on Thursday.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.