Coventry Rams’ Coach Simon on Road to Nationals, on LIVE

Lou Simon, the President of the Coventry Rams football and cheer organization -- and one of the coaches of the pee-wee football team (ages 10-12) that won the regional Pop Warner championship -- appeared on GoLocal LIVE to talk about the team's road to the national championship in Florida this weekend.

The Rams, who beat a team from Mission Hill in Boston 33-0 in the regionals in Worcester, Massachusetts, are on their first quest for a national title under Simon's leadership.

"Now that we have won the New England Region, we are on our way to Disney to play for a national championship! This is an amazing opportunity for our boys and we, as coaches and parents are extremely proud of the boys for what they have accomplished both on and off the field," said Simon. "Not only is this a once in a lifetime opportunity for the boys, but it is great for the town of Coventry and the State of Rhode Island."

