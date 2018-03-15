Country Star Lamantia Helps Launch The Alex and Ani Lounge

Rolling Stone magazine says RI’s Mickey Lamantia is one of the top ten emerging country music stars and on Wednesday he helped launch The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE.

Lamantia was introduced by GoLocal’s Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien and welcomed with a gift from Amy Mederios of Alex and Ani.

Lamantia is a correctional officer by day and one of Rhode Island’s top performers in his spare time. The broadcast was watched live on GoLocal LIVE, Facebook Live, Periscope and YouTube Live.

He played two original songs in his performance on The Lounge:

When I Get On a Roll

Every Bad Habit

Next place you can see him perform is on March 31 at Sons of Liberty in South Kingstown, RI.

