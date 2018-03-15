Country Star Lamantia Helps Launch The Alex and Ani Lounge
Thursday, March 15, 2018
Lamantia was introduced by GoLocal’s Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien and welcomed with a gift from Amy Mederios of Alex and Ani.
Lamantia is a correctional officer by day and one of Rhode Island’s top performers in his spare time. The broadcast was watched live on GoLocal LIVE, Facebook Live, Periscope and YouTube Live.
He played two original songs in his performance on The Lounge:
When I Get On a Roll
Every Bad Habit
Next place you can see him perform is on March 31 at Sons of Liberty in South Kingstown, RI.
