Countess Bonacossi Discusses the History of Italy’s Capezzana Winery on LIVE’s The Taste

Countess Beatrice Contini Bonacossi - Proprietor and International Ambassador of Capezzana Winery in Carmignano, Italy joined The Taste.

She and Rick Simone discussed that the history of wine being produced dates back to 804 D.C. at this estate in Tuscany and at one time belonged to the Medici family of Florence.

Bonacossi provided a detailed overview of the style, structure, and passion to the wine produced at Capezzana. She provided a historical overview of her family experiences dating back to 1925. She also highlighted the new restaurant located at the winery La Vinsantaia di Capezzana.

