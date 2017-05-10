Corporate Tax Breaks Are a Trap Rhode Island Can Break, Says Segal

Former Rhode Island State Representative and Providence City Council member David Segal called the state's corporate tax break strategy a "race to the bottom" on GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday.

Segal, who now heads up the national organization Demand Progress, told GoLocalProv News Editor Kate Nagle that if Rhode Island were to work with other states, the war over tax breaks can be won.

"I'm really concerned about this race to the bottom," said Segal. "States across the county are trying to poach businesses from one another instead of engaging in actual economic development that makes sense, that tries and leverages the great things about those communities and existing workforce."

Referencing film tax breaks -- and a "Washington" football team trying to get the best deal from Maryland, Virginia, or DC for a new stadium, Segal offered the following.



"This is a trap..there's a war over tax breaks," said Segal. "You could imagine a Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut compact where we all agree to stop poaching companies from one another."

"There's ways of dealing with it, if we're serious about dealing with it," said Segal.



Related Slideshow: Pawsox Stadium Timeline

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.