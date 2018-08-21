Commerce RI’s Smith Previews ‘America’s Largest Seed Funding Program’ Visit to RI

Christine Smith, Managing Director of Innovation at Commerce RI , joined GoLocal LIVE focus on Small Biz to preview Wednesday’s big event with the top seed funding agency.

“If you are an innovator, entrepreneur, researcher, or small technology firm, do not miss this opportunity to learn about non-dilutive technology funding opportunities provided through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs,” writes the program’s organizers.

UPDATE: This event is now sold out, but there is a waiting list. GoLocal will be broadcasting elements of the event via GoLocalProv's Facebook Page on Wednesday morning.

Attendees will:

Hear priorities for SBIR funding from Individual Program Managers representing $2.5 billion in early-stage funding

Learn the do's and don'ts of a successful funding proposal and how to improve the likelihood of success

Find local and state resources available to innovators, researchers, and technology entrepreneurs

Agenda

7:30 – 8:00am Registration/Light Breakfast



8:00 - 8:10am Welcome

Mark S. Hayward

District Director

U. S. Small Business Administration

Wendell G. Davis

Regional Administrator - New England

U.S. Small Business Administration

Stefan Pryor

Secretary of Commerce

State of Rhode Island

Christine M.B. Smith

Managing Director of Innovation

Rhode Island Commerce Corporation

8:00 – 12:00 pm Overview of SBIR Programs and 1:1 Meetings with Agency Representatives



12:00 – 1:00 pm Lunch and SBIR Success Stories Panel: hear from local entrepreneurs who have received funding through the SBIR/STTR programs



1:00 – 3:30 pm Panel Sessions will provide advice on winning strategies and next steps to ensure you and your company can reap the benefits of the SBIR program



Neal Fine, CEO - Aquanis, Inc.

Clare King, President - Propel, LLC

Kelly Mendell, President - MIKEL, Inc.

Liz Powell, Esq., MPH, Founder, G2G Consulting

Dr. Anthony A. Ruffa, Director of Research, SBIR/STTR Coordinator - NUWC Division Newport

Richard R. McNamara, RRM & Associates, LLC

*1:1 meetings must be scheduled in advance and are on a first-come, first-served basis

The following federal agencies will be represented

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Department of Defense - Special Operations Command (SOCOM)

Department of Defense - Missile Defense Agency (MDA)

Department of Defense – Navy

Department of Energy (DOE)

Department of Health and Human Services - National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

National Science Foundation (NSF)

United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

When you register do not forget to request a one-on-one meeting with SBIR/STTR Program Managers

DATE AND TIME

Wed, August 22, 2018

7:30 AM – 3:30 PM EDT

LOCATION

Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick (Airport)

801 Greenwich Avenue

Warwick, RI 02886

More info on the SBIR Road Tour HERE

