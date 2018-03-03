Comedy Duo, The Hodgetwins, Talk about Youtube, Fitness & Twinning on LIVE

When twin brothers Keith & Kevin Hodge entered into the workforce as accountants, they soon realized their wise-cracking antics didn’t fit into the corporate lifestyle.

They started a youtube channel giving fitness advice, playing off each other’s sense of humor, and answering questions from their fans, and the ball was rolling for their career in comedy.

The Ask Hodgetwins Youtube channel, where the twins give relationship and other advice, now has over 1 million subscribers and hundreds of millions of views on their videos, and has lead to the creation of their current standup comedy tour.

“Doing a youtube channel is one thing, but then getting up in front of a live audience is completely different,” says Kevin on making the transition from their off-the-cuff videos to creating a structured stand-up routine.

The former marines still maintain their fitness & entertainment brand while on the road, making sure to prepare for time away by creating content prior to heading out on tour.

The current tour has brought them to RI’s Comedy Connection for three shows on Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3.



