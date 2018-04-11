Comedian Poppy Champlin Discusses Comedy Classes & Her Career on LIVE

Having made appearances on HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central, and Oprah, opened for such national acts as Ray Romano, Bill Maher, and Rosie O’Donnell and winning America’s Funniest Real Woman on The Joan Rivers Show, comedian and Rhode Island native, Poppy Champlin has had a successful and multi-faceted career in comedy since her days as a Theater major at the University of Rhode Island.

“I believed that I was funny. I probably wasn’t, but I thought I was” says Champlin of her early days doing stand up, and it was that belief in herself that motivated her to leave RI for major markets like Chicago and Los Angeles, where she honed her skills and worked professionally as a stand-up, comedy writer, and actor.

One of Champlin’s endeavors is producing the Queer Queens of Qomedy tour, now in its 12th year, which she says is a fun way to create a meeting place for LGBT communities across the country.

The next performance of that tour will be at Hartford Funnybone on April 15th and Champlin will headline. She is also offering comedy classes at Courthouse Center for the Arts, where she teaches students the basic techniques used by stand up comedians.

