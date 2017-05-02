Coach Estes Talks About Brown’s Game at Fenway Park on GoLocal LIVE

Coach Phil Estes joined GoLocal LIVE on Monday to talk about Brown Football's game against Dartmouth on November 10 at Fenway Park.

Estes calls the opportunity an experience of a lifetime for his student athletes.

On GoLocal LIVE Estes discussed the program's success, coaching top players and the thrill of seeing his players going on to success in the NFL.

He has seen five of his players go on to win Super Bowl rings, including New England Patriots fullback James Develin. At Brown, he has led the team to three Ivy League titles (1999, 2005, 2008) as well as four second place finishes and five third place finishes.

His 76 career Ivy League wins are the most ever at Brown and rank sixth in the Ivy League, while his 112 overall wins rank 10th all-time in the Ivy League.

Before Estes came to Brown, the program had one Ivy League Championship in the previous 42 years of Ivy League competition.

"I had a great time in my four years at Brown, I'm a proud alumni and, I try to stop down there and see, you know, my coaching staff is still down there, see Coach Estes, Coach McGrath, Coach Sheehan and Coach Kelleher, all those guys down there. It's a great group of guys, and we are all like a big family there so it's great," Develin told GoLocal during Patriots training camp in 2015.

